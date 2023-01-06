Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.69. Approximately 4,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 546,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Westlake by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westlake by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 70.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 1,116.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 94.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 87,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

