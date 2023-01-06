WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.38. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 86,331 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,658 shares of company stock valued at $501,002. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

