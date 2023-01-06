Windham Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,889,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

