Windham Capital Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

