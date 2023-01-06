Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,487 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,742,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.