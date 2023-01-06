Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.