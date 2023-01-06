Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Worthington Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

