Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and $19,703.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00449255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.01710208 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30692661 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,465,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,275,474 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,418,802 with 1,716,229,066 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02506725 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,853.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.