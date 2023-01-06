Wrapped Velas Achieves Market Cap of $48.01 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $48.01 million and $4,839.72 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02117 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,474.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

