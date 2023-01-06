Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.23.

Shares of WYNN opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,190,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $17,831,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

