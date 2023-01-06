Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $613.16

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.16 ($7.39) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($6.99). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 589 ($7.10), with a volume of 23,717 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £123.32 million and a PE ratio of 939.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 611.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 612.69.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.