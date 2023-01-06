Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Buys 80,416 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 80,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,679.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XOS Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of XOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 704,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,727. Xos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XOS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOS shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

