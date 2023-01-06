XRP (XRP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. XRP has a total market cap of $17.05 billion and approximately $699.67 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
