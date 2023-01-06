xSUSHI Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00007789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $30,925.88 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

