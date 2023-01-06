yearn.finance Trading Up 5.6% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,374.07 or 0.31957026 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $196.89 million and $14.87 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00449625 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.60 or 0.01774580 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.77 or 0.30717963 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
