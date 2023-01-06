ZClassic Price Tops $0.0372 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $345,741.45 and approximately $17.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00076165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

