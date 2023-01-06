Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after buying an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

