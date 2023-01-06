Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Acquires A$102,000.00 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Rating) insider Peter Gray acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($69,387.76).

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

