Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 6.5 %

ZS opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $290.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.