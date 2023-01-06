Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -195.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

