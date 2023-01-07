13,316 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.