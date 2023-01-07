18,380 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,380 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,402 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,863 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,456 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,738 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 44.43.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is 30.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 15.84 and a fifty-two week high of 89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

