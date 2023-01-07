1peco (1PECO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.80 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $39.80 million and approximately $330.61 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.90 or 0.01681794 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.65 or 0.30498763 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

