24,387 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.76.

