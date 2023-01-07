264,326 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of IUSB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $52.31.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
