264,326 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.