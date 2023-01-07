26,564 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,054,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 103,274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 220,754 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $914.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 331.03%.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.