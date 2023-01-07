350 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 878,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CHK opened at $87.79 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

