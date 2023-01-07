3,613 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,867,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

