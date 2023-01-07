38,071 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $410,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IFRA opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

