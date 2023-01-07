3,953 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 150.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.26. 2,298,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

