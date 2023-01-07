4J Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,429,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.0 %
TDG stock opened at $649.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
