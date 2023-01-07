4J Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 638.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

