630 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

