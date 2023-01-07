72,259 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.