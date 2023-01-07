7,270 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.73. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

