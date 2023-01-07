7,296 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sempra by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

