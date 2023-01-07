925 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

