AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.51-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.55. 5,042,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,141. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

