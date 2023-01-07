ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.28 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $11,254.62 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040918 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00234618 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00029944 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,319.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

