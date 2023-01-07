Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Shares Down 8.7%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.08 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 229,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,121,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

