Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.