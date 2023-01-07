Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

