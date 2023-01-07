Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 605,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

