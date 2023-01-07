Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $796.82 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24912403 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $937.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

