ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $9.55 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

