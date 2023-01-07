ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.95. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.99% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

