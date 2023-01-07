Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Adobe

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.