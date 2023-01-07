Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $44.92 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00007499 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,311 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

