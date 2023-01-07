Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 6.9 %
Advaxis stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15.
About Advaxis
