Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Up 6.9 %

Advaxis stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

