aelf Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. aelf has a total market cap of $88.11 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004629 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007513 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,638,292 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

